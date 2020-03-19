Gardaí arrest man after Carlow helicopter search

Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in the Carlow town area on Wednesday at approximately 11.50pm.

A large amount of criminal damage was caused to a business premises in the area.

Uniformed gardaí from Carlow town with support from the Roads Policing Unit, Community Policing, the District Drugs Unit and Air Support Unit carried out a search of the area.

A male, aged in his 20s, was located in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of burglary. He is currently being detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.