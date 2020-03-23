Male child, 8, seriously injured following reported attack by dogs in east of the country

On Sunday at approximately 4pm, a male child (8) was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area.

The child was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and has since been removed to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

The dog warden has been notified and the dogs have been confiscated.

A full investigation into this incident is underway by Gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station.