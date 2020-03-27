Illegally operated digger in 'highly dangerous' activity in Laois intercepted by Gardaí

A "highly dangerous" attempt to move a crashed vehicle in the middle of the night was intercepted by Laois Gardaí on Thursday night.

A digger which was being operated by a driver with no licence and no insurance, was discovered in the middle of an attempt to carry a crashed jeep.

The incident took place between the Laois villages of Rosenallis and Clonaslee.

Laois Offaly Garda District has given details this morning.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit where on patrol between Rosenallis and Clonaslee when they came across a crashed Suzuki jeep being carried on the forks of the digger at 2am in the morning with no lighting. The driver of digger was unlicensed and not insured.

"Obviously highly dangerous. Court proceedings will follow," the Gardaí said.