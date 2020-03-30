Local Garda gives 'paws' for thought as he takes resident's guide dog for a walk

Garda Tadhg Mohally from the Kilkenny Scenes of Crime Unit is used to putting exhibits in evidence bags from crime scenes but on Monday morning he was putting something else into a bag.

Tadhg brought Ace - a guide dog - for a walk as his owner is unable at this time.

Ace needs a walk everyday to keep up his training so the Gardaí are here to help.

Gardaí said: "Please contact your local Garda Station if you need any assistance."