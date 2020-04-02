Gardaí slam driver moving mattress on car roof who 'only had it secured with duct tape'
Stupidity!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have slammed a driver for moving a mattress on a car roof and only securing it with duct tape.
Clondalkin Road Policing Unit in Dublin stopped this car (pictured above) on Wednesday.
The driver was moving a mattress "but only had it secured with duct tape".
Gardaí said: "We didn't allow him to proceed until he called for alternative transport.
"We also advised him on recent Government instructions."
Clondalkin RPU stopped this car yesterday, driver was moving a mattress but only had it t secured with duct tape, we didn’t allow him to proceed until he called for alterative transport— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 2, 2020
We also advised him on recent Govt instructions#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/p52JKyKZiB
