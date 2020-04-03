ALERT: Major concern over 'secondary deaths' due to the coronavirus and here's why...

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, have expressed concerns over the possibility of "secondary deaths" due to the coronavirus.

They are appealing for people not to ignore health signs and ailments like lumps, chest pains, or other concerns.

Mr Varadkar has advised people not to avoid hospitals if they are genuinely sick with illnesses other than Covid-19.

He said he does not want to see what are called "secondary deaths", where people die needlessly from other diseases because they don't seek medical attention.

He added: "Our hospitals are actually very quiet, there are 2,000 empty beds.

"I've never seen such capacity, that’s encouraging, that we’ll be ready for the surge, but it has not come yet."