Driver with 3-year-old child in car tests positive for cocaine at local Garda checkpoint
A driver who had 3-year-old child in the car has tested positive for cocaine at a Carlow/Kilkenny Garda checkpoint.
In Kilkenny City in the early hours of Monday morning, detective Gardaí on anti-crime and Covid-19 patrols stopped a male driver and subsequently arrested him for drug driving after he tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
The results of a blood sample are awaited.
A female and 3-year-old child were also present in the car.
