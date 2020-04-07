Driver with 3-year-old child in car tests positive for cocaine at local Garda checkpoint

A driver who had 3-year-old child in the car has tested positive for cocaine at a Carlow/Kilkenny Garda checkpoint.

In Kilkenny City in the early hours of Monday morning, detective Gardaí on anti-crime and Covid-19 patrols stopped a male driver and subsequently arrested him for drug driving after he tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

The results of a blood sample are awaited.

A female and 3-year-old child were also present in the car.