New regulations allow Gardaí to arrest people who do not abide by Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí have been given powers to arrest and detain members of the public who disregard the advice of the public health authorities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Measures in place at present mean members of the public must stay at home, except to gather essential goods, to provide essential care, or to exercise within 2km of their home.

With the clement weather of the last few days set to continue into the Easter weekend, the Government have given Gardaí additional powers to arrest or detain individuals who might be travelling to holiday homes or caravan parks over the long weekend.

Those arrested could face a heavy fine of €2,500 or a jail sentence.

Cabinet members signed off on the measures on Tuesday, while Minister for Health, Simon Harris, along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Attorney General, signed off on them later on in the day.

The measures will be in place for the next four days, in line with the current emergency measures lasting until Sunday, but Minister Harris said these measures are likely to be extended.