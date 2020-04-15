Gardaí detect driver doing speeds of 116km/h in a 80km/h zone in rural part of Ireland
Shocking speeds
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have detected a driver doing speeds of 116km/h in a 80km/h zone in a rural part of Ireland.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Check out the Garda tweet below:
Longford RPU detected driver at 116kms in 80km zone in Kenagh, Co Longford.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2020
FCPN to follow#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#OperationFanacht. pic.twitter.com/dyk2yFdJfO
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on