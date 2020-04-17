How many? Gardaí catch vehicle at Covid-19 checkpoint with tax out by over 2,000 days

Gardaí in Naas operating a Covid-19 checkpoint in Newbridge seized the vehicle pictured above this week.

With the assistance of the mobility device, it was detected out of tax for 2,054 days.

The vehicle was seized with court proceedings to follow. 