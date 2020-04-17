How many? Gardaí catch vehicle at Covid-19 checkpoint with tax out by over 2,000 days
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí in Naas operating a Covid-19 checkpoint in Newbridge seized the vehicle pictured above this week.
With the assistance of the mobility device, it was detected out of tax for 2,054 days.
The vehicle was seized with court proceedings to follow.
Gardaí in Naas operating a Covid 19 checkpoint in Newbridge seized this vehicle yesterday. With the assistance of the mobility device, it was detected out of tax for 2054 days. Vehicle seized and court proceedings to follow.#StayAtHome#SocialDistanacing pic.twitter.com/Xmfm39yxyh— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 16, 2020
