'You're once, twice, three times a chancer,' man caught THREE times at Covid-19 checkpoints
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"You're once, twice, three times a chancer," said Gardaí after the driver of this car (pictured above) was disqualified and has been caught three times in the last two weeks at checkpoints.
The driver has been arrested and all three cars have been impounded.
Driver of this car was disqualified and has been caught three times in the last 2 weeks at checkpoints. Driver arrested and all 3 cars have been impounded. #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/L0DaNRGDZg
