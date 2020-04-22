Gardaí stop motorist during Covid-19 lockdown going to 'trot his horse on the beach'
Ah here...
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) towing a horse box.
The driver was on a non-essential journey from Finglas to Donabate in Dublin to "trot his horse on the beach".
Check out the tweet below:
DMR Nt RPU stopped the driver of this vehicle towing a horse box who was driving on a non-essential journey from Finglas to Donabate to trot his horse on the beach. Advice given re; Govt guidelines#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/BKgG7wbqQ2— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 21, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on