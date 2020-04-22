Gardaí stop motorist during Covid-19 lockdown going to 'trot his horse on the beach'

Ah here...

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) towing a horse box.

The driver was on a non-essential journey from Finglas to Donabate in Dublin to "trot his horse on the beach". 

