'Driver of this car must have thought he was Marty McFly,' say Gardaí and here's why...
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"The driver of this car must have thought he was Marty McFly," said Gardaí after he was stopped on Wednesday.
Gardaí said: "All documentation out of date. Car seized and the driver will be 'Back to the Courts'."
The driver of this car must have thought he was Marty McFly when he was stopped by Gardaí in Cavan yesterday. All documentation out of date. Car seized and the driver will be 'Back to the Courts'#StayHome #WashYourHands #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/fNEEh0vbfO— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 23, 2020
