Wow! Irish mountain sensor shows a spike in noise but it was only...AN EARTHQUAKE
Did you feel anything?
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
An Irish mountain sensor has shown a spike in noise but it was only...AN EARTHQUAKE.
According to Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com, the Irish National Seismic Network's latest graph of the Dublin Mountains' sensor shows a spike in noise on Friday night.
Alan said: "It was an earthquake off the English coast, a magnitude M0.9."
