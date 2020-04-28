Wow! Irish mountain sensor shows a spike in noise but it was only...AN EARTHQUAKE

Did you feel anything?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

National News

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

An Irish mountain sensor has shown a spike in noise but it was only...AN EARTHQUAKE.

According to Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com, the Irish National Seismic Network's latest graph of the Dublin Mountains' sensor shows a spike in noise on Friday night.

Alan said: "It was an earthquake off the English coast, a magnitude M0.9."