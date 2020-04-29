UPDATE: Man threatens staff with hatchet during South East off-licence burglary

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, following an aggravated robbery at an off-licence in Waterford city yesterday evening, Tuesday, April 28.

Shortly before 9pm, the man entered the premises armed with a hatchet and threatened staff while demanding cash from the till.

A member of staff confronted the man and succeeded in taking the hatchet from him, and he subsequently fled the scene on foot.

No cash was taken from the premises.

The man was arrested a short time later by Gardaí. He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.