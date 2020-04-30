UPDATE: Iverk Show - Ireland's oldest agricultural show - cancelled because of Covid-19

There will be disappointment among many fans and exhibitors, as it has been confirmed that this year's Iverk Show in Piltown has had to cancel.

Organisers said: "Unfortunately under the present circumstances the committee of the Iverk Show have regrettably had to cancel this year's event.

"It is with great regret that the President, Jack Kearns, Chairman, Robert Dowley and members of the Iverk Show have decided to cancel this year’s show which was due to take place on Saturday the 22nd August 2020.

"Guided by the recommendations of the Government, HSE, Irish Shows Association and bearing in mind the health and safety of all our friends and patrons we felt this was the appropriate action to take.

"To our committee and many volunteers who make the show one of the countries great rural events thank you so much.

"Thank you to our landowners, doctors, Gardai, vets, ambulance, child safety officers, farriers, security and all those who help ensure the success and safety of the show.

"To our many sponsors, exhibitors, competitors, trade stands, judges, musicians and everyone who contributes to the achievements of the show we would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you for your continued support over many years.

"The Iverk Show, Ireland oldest agricultural show, would have celebrated its 194th year this year and has faced many challenges over the near two centuries since it was founded in 1826. The resilience of all those involved will ensure that the 2021 show to be held in Piltown on Saturday the 28th August 2021 will be, once again, a great success.

"Keep an eye to our social media and website www.iverkshow.ie where we will keep you up to date with our plans.

"Finally, on behalf of all our members we wish you all very best and please stay safe."