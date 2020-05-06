Gardaí issue appeal after five containers of liquid nitrogen were stolen from a farmyard

Gardaí in Midleton are investigating an incident of theft during which five containers of liquid nitrogen were stolen from a farmyard in East Cork.

The incident occurred between the hours of 1.00am and 7.30am on Tuesday, 5th May 2020 in Killeagh, Co. Cork.

The containers were removed using an Ifor Williams trailer, also taken from the premises, along with other specialised farm machinery.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Liquid nitrogen is colourless, odourless and tasteless. When spilled or in contact with skin, it can cause severe burns. There is also a risk of suffocation if the substance is released in a confined space.

Anyone who was in the Killeagh area between the hours of 1.00am and 7.30am on Tuesday, 5th May 2020 and any road users travelling in the area who may have camera (dash-cam) footage should contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also warning members of the public who come across this product, not to interfere with the containers and contact your local Garda station immediately.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.