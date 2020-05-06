COURTS: Man charged with assaulting two Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí appears in court

A young man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in which two Gardaí were assaulted near Callan, in the early hours of Sunday last.

Kevin Murray (19), Celtic Lodge, Kilamery, Ninemilehouse, Co Kilkenny, appeared before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with two counts of assaulting Gardaí under Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, as well as one charge of being in illegal possession of drugs and one public order charge (using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour).

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned the case to a date in July.