Garda warning over vulnerable road users taking daily exercise during Covid-19 crisis

Van driver arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads

File photo

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists over vulnerable road users taking daily exercise during Covid-19 crisis.

A van driver was arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads near Newbridge by Naas Roads Policing Unit in recent days.

Gardaí said: "Traffic may be light but there are many additional vulnerable road users about taking daily exercise. Reduce speed and always expect the unexpected."