UPDATE: McDonald's is reopening some of its outlets from May 20 with a spending cap

McDonald's has confirmed it is planning re-open some of its outlets in Ireland from May 20.

In a note on Tuesday afternoon, the CEO of McDonalds UK and Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said the company will "cap spend in drive thrus at €30 per car".

"We will pilot reopening six Drive Thru restaurants in the Dublin area on Wednesday, May 20 and we will confirm the locations next week," Mr Pomroy said.

"Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June across the UK and Ireland," he added.