Ah stop! Gardaí catch driver who had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have caught a driver who had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans.

The Roads Policing Unit in the Dublin Metropolitan Region stopped the driver of this car (pictured above) at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

The mobility app showed that the driver had accumulated over 36 years of driving bans.

Gardaí said: "Car seized and court to follow."