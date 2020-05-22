PICTURE: Driver of motorcycle arrested by Gardaí and charged for dangerous driving
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
The driver of a motorcycle was arrested by Gardaí on Thursday and charged for dangerous driving.
The motorist was also arrested for driving without a valid driver's licence or insurance.
The vehicle was seized by Gardaí with court proceedings to follow.
