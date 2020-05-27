WARNING: Gardaí issue alert about the use of bogus windscreen discs by motorists

Gardaí have warned that anybody displaying a fraudulent motor tax, insurance or NCT disc will face penalties.

There have been a number of recent incidences of this crime.

A car stopped on Eyre Street in Newbridge had a fraudulent insurance disc as well as a fraudulent Learner Permit.

A vehicle checked on the Celbridge Road in Maynooth had fraudulent tax, insurance and NCT discs.

On both occasions, the vehicle owners will be facing court appearances for charges under the Road Traffic Act.