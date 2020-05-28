Gardaí investigating drone link to robbery of power washers from Laois hire facility

Carlow Live Reporter

Carlow Live Reporter

news@carlowlive.ie

Kildare Gardaí investigating drone link to robbery near Nurney

Gardaí are investigating a link between a drone seen in an area where a robbery took place. 

Three power washers were taken from a Laois hire facility at Booleigh, Nurney on Sunday last at 12.20am.

Locals said that a drone was seen flying in the area in the days previous to the incident. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athy. 