Gardaí investigating drone link to robbery of power washers from Laois hire facility
Can you help?
File Photo of a flying drone
Gardaí are investigating a link between a drone seen in an area where a robbery took place.
Three power washers were taken from a Laois hire facility at Booleigh, Nurney on Sunday last at 12.20am.
Locals said that a drone was seen flying in the area in the days previous to the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on