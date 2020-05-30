Gardaí check registered addresses of parked cars and towing away or issuing fines if necessary

Gardaí are checking the registered addresses of cars they find parked near beauty spots such as mountain walks or beaches.

If the vehicle is breaching the 5km radius limit under Covid-19 restrictions, then officers can issue a fine on the windscreen or arrange for it to be towed away.

Wicklow Gardaí said multiple breaches of the 5km rule were observed around the county at various scenic locations in recent days.

A vehicle registered to an address in Naas was involved.

Gardai reported numerous vehicles illegally parked on double yellow lines at Magheramore beach.

All offending vehicles either towed or a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.

Vehicles registered to addresses in Naas, Clongriffen, Edenderry, Arklow, Roscommon and Wexford, all well outside of the 5Km rule, were observed at Glendalough, Devil's Glen's, Crone Wood and other locations.

Local gardai turned back more than 70 cars, motorcycles and cyclists at various checkpoints.

Gardaí said that patrols to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions will continue around Co Wicklow, with scenic areas receiving a lot of Garda attention.

Anyone aware of persons deliberately breaching the COVID-19 restrictions are asked to contact their local Garda Station.

A Garda spokesman added: "We are all in this together. Stay the course and help get restrictions eased as soon as possible."