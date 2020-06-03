Need some garden inspiration? Diarmuid Gavin on the lookout for gardens for new TV series

Irish garden designer Diarmuid Gavin is calling for people the length and breadth of the country, who have ambitions big or small for their gardens, to get in touch now for his new TV series.

Gardening Together with Diarmuid Gavin is a new six part series which will be produced by leading independent production company Waddell Media for RTÉ One and BBC One NI airing this July.

“Gardening Together is a show born out of lockdown. It’s an informative, warm and humorous take on the craft of gardening and the skill of garden designers,” explained host Diarmuid Gavin.

“I’ve been holed up at home like everybody for the past 10 weeks, but in these desperate times, I like many people, have found enormous comfort in my garden, by getting out there for a couple of hours every day, even to do the most menial of tasks, there are enormous mental health benefits.

“I’d like to share my gardening therapy, as I like to call it, by designing and helping create a wide range of gardens in this series, all from my Wicklow garden which I have been creating for the past five years. So, whether you’ve just moved into a new house or have a mature garden that needs refreshing, get in touch now. We’re looking for all kinds of people to take part from complete novices to seasoned gardeners.

“I’m going to select six very different types of garden to help, it could be anything from an inner city backyard to a more dramatic suburban garden. I’d like people of all ages and backgrounds to feature, in fact anyone who wants to have some fun and transform some outdoor space. Let’s make your garden your go to place this summer, where you can relax and look after your mental wellbeing, it’s never been more important.”

Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer, Waddell Media says: “This is a fabulous opportunity for amateur gardeners or those who’d like to take that first step into their garden but haven’t got a clue how to start to call upon Diarmuid’s expertise to get a stylish make-over.

“We also want people to send us their gardening problems, so please feel free to email us with any questions you may have, as Diarmuid will be joined in each episode by a panel of experts to give tips on everything from what to plant when, paving to water features, mossy lawns and much more.”

To get in touch please email gardening@waddellmedia.com with a short description about yourself, why you’d like Diarmuid to design your garden and include a short video of up to 5 minutes which can be filmed on your phone, to show us your garden and outline what you’d like to achieve in the coming weeks.

Or if you prefer to ask a question, send us a short video with your question or problem which Diarmuid or our experts will answer when the series is on air starting July.