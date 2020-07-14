Carlow/Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD calls for extension of paid maternity leave

Carlow/Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion is calling for the extension of paid maternity leave by an additional 12 weeks for women who had their babies during the Covid-19 pandemic and whose maternity leave is due to expire.

Deputy Funchion is calling on all TDs in Carlow/Kilkenny to vote in favour of the motion to extend paid maternity leave from six to nine months.

She says the extension is about about "fairness for families" and is necessary because of the "exceptional circumstances" of the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by new mothers in securing childcare.

"Right now, new mothers need the support of TDs and Government. Many are struggling to find suitable childcare for young babies and are deeply anxious about being forced to return to work without appropriate arrangements in place," she says.

“Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald raised this issue in the Dáil last week, yet the Government still hasn’t acted and time is running out."

The Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman announced approval to increase parents leave by an additional three weeks at a rate of €245 a week on Tuesday.