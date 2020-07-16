NATIONAL: Gardaí arrest man following 'acid attack' at house party

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to an assault during which a corosive substance was thrown in the face of a young man.

The incident occurred at a house party in the Garryowen area of the city on the evening of June 13, last.

The victim, whose aged in his early 20s, initially presented at University Hospital Limerick and was subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital for specialist treatment.

Gardai were subsequently alerted to the incident and an investigation has been underway since.

As part of that investigation, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested early this Thursday morning.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.