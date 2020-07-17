Gardaí in Carlow investigating house burglary
Gardaí in Carlow investigating house burglary
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a house, currently under construction, was broken into this week.
The incident happened between 10am on Monday and 6.30pm on Tuesday at Kilcloney, Borris.
The house is believed to have been entered via an upstairs window.
A number of items were taken from the house including a handsaw, a yellow DeWalt battery saw and a bolster chisel.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on