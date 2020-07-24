Kilkenny/Carlow gardaí cancel awards with 'great disappointment'
The 2020 Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Youth Awards have been cancelled
The decision was taken by the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Youth Awards Committee “with great disappointment”. A committee spokesperson tells CarlowLive.ie: “We were very much looking forward to building on last year’s hugely successful inaugural awards. However, due to the Covid-19 crisis we feel this is the best option.
“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a person or a group. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners and sponsors. We look forward to getting next year’s awards up and running.”
