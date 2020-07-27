Gardaí investigating house burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a house burglary in Carlow.

A house in Castlewood Gardens on Pollerton Road was burgled on Saturday between 4pm and 7.35pm.

The house was entered via the backdoor and then all there rooms were ransacked but nothing was taken.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to this incident. Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.