13 extradited from Ireland to Poland to face charges including attempted murder

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) surrendered 13 people to the Polish Police (Policja) at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest Warrants on Wednesday.

These extraditions were sought by Polish Police in respect of a number of offences including sexual assault, attempted murder, fraud, extortion, assault, theft, kidnap and armed robbery.

A further person was surrendered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to the Polish police.

Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit stated: "This successful operation highlights strong international cooperation enjoyed by the Garda Extradition Unit. This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."