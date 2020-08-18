Gardaí investigating after Carlow house ransacked

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Tullow, Carlow

The incident happened at Butlersgrange between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on Sunday while the homeowner was out of the house. 

A rear window was smashed, interior doors were damaged and the house was ransacked. No items were stolen during the incident. 

Contact gardaí at Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222 with any information.