Gardaí investigating after Carlow house ransacked
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Tullow, Carlow.
The incident happened at Butlersgrange between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on Sunday while the homeowner was out of the house.
A rear window was smashed, interior doors were damaged and the house was ransacked. No items were stolen during the incident.
Contact gardaí at Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222 with any information.
