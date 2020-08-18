Man arrested after gardaí seize €310,000 worth of cannabis

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk, Louth this Tuesday.

Just after 8am, gardaí from Dundalk seized cannabis plants (pending analysis) at varying stages of growth and 13kg of suspected cannabis herb. The total value of the plants and drugs seized is believed to be in excess of €310,000.

One man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.