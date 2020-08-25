'Brazen arrogance': Carlow councillor launches petition calling on Martin Brett to resign

Carlow/Kilkenny People Before Profit's Cllr Adrienne Wallace has launched a petition calling on Martin Brett to resign as councillor and leas-chathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council following his attendance at Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

The petition notes that if Cllr Brett does not resign from Kilkenny County Council, then Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar must take immediate action and remove the councillor from his position.

“Cllr Brett’s decision flies in the face of the Covid-19 public health guidelines. Someone in his position has a responsibility to, at the very least, adhere to these guidelines. His decision to attend the event shows utter contempt for the public and the public health guidance," said Cllr Wallace.

“It is astounding to see Cllr Brett display such brazen arrogance in refusing to even consider his position. That is why I have launched this petition calling on Cllr Brett to resign. If he does not, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste must step in and have him removed.

"How are the public supposed to take a sitting councillor refusing to accept the consequences of his actions in such a flagrant breaching of the Covid-19 restrictions while they have been forced to put their lives on hold, miss out on birthdays and in many cases bury loved ones," she questioned.

According to our sister title KilkennyPeople.ie, Cllr Brett said he did not have any role in organising the event and was told it was within guidelines. "We were told we were all right so we acted in good faith," he said.

"If I was wrong for attending, I attended in good faith, and I unreservedly apologise in good faith as well."