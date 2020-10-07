'We need to build fighting trade unions,' says Carlow councillor

People Before Profit Carlow has launched a campaign to encourage workers to join a trade union.

The party is bringing forward bills in both Stormont and the Dáil to undo what they say are “anti-workers' rights legislation”.

People Before Profit activists took part in socially-distanced Trade Union Week actions in Carlow, Cork Belfast, Derry and Dublin this week. There were also a number of online public meetings discussing various worker’s issues.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Cllr Adrienne Wallace said: “As it stands, Irish workers don’t have the right to have their union recognised. The laws are stacked against workers as we can see in the Debenhams’s dispute and with bogus self-employment in the building industry and in meat factories. But what we have also seen during this pandemic is that unsafe working conditions have led to Covid-19 clusters in workplaces. The lack of sick pay is one key reason for this. Ireland is way behind the rest of Europe when it comes to mandatory sick pay. If we want to improve working conditions, we need more workers in trade unions, and then we need to build fighting unions that will stand up for these rights.

“People Before Profit has produced legislation providing for statutory union recognition in the South and for the end of restrictions on strike action in the North. We have also supported the Debenhams workers in their fight to have the laws around company liquidations changed. We need a strong 32 county trade union movement if we want better pay and conditions and to fight for a four-day work week," Cllr Wallace added.