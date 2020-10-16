Planning permission sought for development on grounds of Carlow hospital

Planning permission has been sought for a development within the grounds of St Dympna's Hospital on Athy Road, Carlow.

The development would consist of a two-storey side extension to the existing Child and Family Agency.

The Child and Family Agency development would accommodate consultation and office space, with 18 additional car parking spaces and 14 bicycle parking spaces.

The proposed works are located within the curtilage of St Dympna's Hospital and The Gate Lodge, which are protected structures.

A decision date of November 25 has been set.