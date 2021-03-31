Man arrested after CAB swoop to seize cash, drugs, and high-end watches

One man has been arrested after cash, drugs, and high-end watches were seized in a search operation in Dublin today.

The operation, involving the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, targeted a "significant drug trafficker" operating within this jurisdiction.

€64,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis valued at €45,000 and high-end designer watches were seized during the search.

A bank account containing €40,833 was also frozen along with computers, drives, phones and documentation in relation to property ownership.

A garda spokeswoman said: "The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR West) this morning Wednesday, 31st March, 2021.

"The operation targeted a significant drug trafficker operating within this jurisdiction.

"The CAB investigation in to property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime was originally referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by the DMR West Roads Policing Unit and prior to this mornings search had resulted in the seizure of €150,000 in cash.

"Today's operation involved the search of a single dwelling and resulted in the following seizures:

• The seizure of €64,000 in cash

• The freezing of a bank account containing €40,833

• The seizure of €45,000 worth of controlled drugs (Cocaine and Cannabis)

• The seizure of three Rolex watches

• The seizure of a Hublot watch

• The seizure of an Audemars Piguet watch

• The seizure of computers, drives, phones and documentation in relation to property ownership.

"One man was arrested during the course of the search and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

"This morning’s search operation is a positive development in an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation targeting assets accumulated by a significant drug trafficker."