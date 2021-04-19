Carlow welcomes launch of new five-year Apprenticeship Action Plan

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has welcomed the launch of a new five-year Apprenticeship Action Plan.

The Action Plan sets out a five-year strategy to deliver on the programme for Government commitment of reaching 10,000 new apprentice registrations per year by 2025.

The plan will also:

Create a new National Apprenticeship Office to drive reforms

A new grant for employers, with a top-up grant for areas of identified national skills needs and/or targeted recruitment of underrepresented groups such as female apprentices, lone-parents, people with disabilities or members of the Travelling community

Non-financial supports targeted to SMEs in areas such as recruitment and supervision of apprentices

Set targets for the public sector to take on apprentices and to create cross-sector apprentices

Examine the potential development of new cross-border apprentice programmes and support apprentice engagement in international programmes such as Erasmus.

"As we know, everyone learns in different ways and this plan provides a roadmap to a single apprenticeship system and new supports for both employers and apprentices, the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“Having equal access to apprenticeships is a big part of this action plan, so irrespective of background, gender or age, apprenticeships should be an option for all.

“This action plan has the opportunity to transform this area of our third level education system and will benefit the learner and the employer.”