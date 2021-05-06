House sells for €55,000 above reserve as auction sparks interest from Australia and Dubai

A record number of bidders – including buyers from Dubai and Australia – snapped up 90% of residential and commercial properties at Youbid.ie’s latest online auction.

Lots sold for an average of 17% above reserves as O’Connor Murphy estate agents’ online platform saw substantial interest in its April sale.

High performers included the sale of a large family dormer bungalow in Tipperary, which sold for €245,000 - €55,000 above its reserve. The 205sq mts, four-bed home in Toor, Barnakay, 7km from Nenagh and 43km from Limerick City, had been listed with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €190,000.

The stone-finished property includes a self-contained apartment unit of just under 40 sq mts and requires some modernisation.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, utility room, spacious dining/sitting room and a double en-suite bathroom.

“Our April auction was hugely successful, drawing substantial interest from abroad, with bidders in Ireland joined by those in the UK, Dubai and Australia,” said Michael O’Connor, Director, Youbid.ie.

“We had a mix of residential, investment, commercial and land going under the digital hammer, with a 90% success rate during the auction and the remaining 10% under negotiation.

“Prices exceeded an average of 17% over their reserves and on this occasion, we had a record number of bidders.

“Our next auction, our 12th since we began last May, takes place on May 27.”

Also sold at the April auction was No 47 Annabella Park in Mallow, Co Cork, which went under the hammer for €99,000 - €29,000 above the AMV of €70,000.

In Co Clare, two units at the Roslevan Shopping Centre in Ennis, both met their reserves, selling for €130,000 and €100,000 respectively.