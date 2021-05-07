Gardaí hiring for interesting non-policing job with starting salary of €89k

An Garda Síochána is hiring for a position which has a starting salary of over €89,000.

The Head of Estate Management, which has the rank of Principal Officer, is responsible for the oversight, coordination and management of all accommodation requirements for An Garda Síochána.

The salary for this position starts at €89,072 but can rise to €109,547 after six years.

The Garda Estate comprises of over 560 Garda stations situated across 4 Regions and 19 Divisions.

The Garda Estate also extends to a significant number of non-station Garda facilities including national facilities such as Garda Headquarters at Phoenix Park in Dublin, accommodation for Specialist Units currently based at Harcourt Square (to be based in Military Road from 2022), the Garda College in Templemore and a range of other national, support, administrative and specialist accommodation and facilities.

In conjunction with the Office of Public Works (OPW), Garda Estate Management provide a safe, modern, effective and efficient portfolio of Garda stations and facilities to support the delivery of best practice policing in Ireland.

This includes new buildings as well as refurbishments, extensions and maintenance of all Garda occupied properties.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 21 May 2021.

For further details including how to apply, see here.