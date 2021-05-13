Gardaí warn of rental scam targeting Carlow people

Gardaí have received a number of complaints of rental scams whereby people have paid over deposits and rent advances to fraudulent accounts.

In recent days a number of people have been victimised in the Kilkenny/Carlow and Waterford Divisions resulting in losses running into thousands of euro. The amount sought for deposit and advance was €2,158 in each case.

"We urge people to fully check out the authenticity of advertisements for rental accommodation and to check out the property in advance of handing over or depositing money. This includes holiday rentals. Appropriate checks should be carried to insure that the person renting the property is authorised to do so," a Garda spokesperson said.

"We ask that people who have properties to rent to use fully licensed letting agents who are licensed under the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PRSA)," the Garda spokesperson added.