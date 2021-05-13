Deputy Murnane O’Connor pushes Minister on funding for Carlow Town bus service

Carlow/Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is calling on the Minister for Transport to progress urgent funding for a bus service for Carlow Town.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said that following "regular and persistent engagement" with the Minister and the National Transport Authority (NTA), she has been informed that the project to secure provision of an urban-style bus service in Carlow Town is currently at the "top of the list" of NTA towns’ projects requiring funding from the Department of Transport.

“I have been and will be pressing the Minister for this funding to urgently progress this vitally important service for the people of Carlow Town," the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“I spoke with Minister Eamon Ryan recently about this project. He has given me his commitment to the town bus service and I explained to him the urgent need for Carlow Town to have a bus service.”

According to the NTA, it is envisaged that the new service will provide two cross-town routes, serving the Institute of Technology, the town centre, the railway station and major employment areas.

Coverage will also include the Laois side of the town. Services are planned to operate seven days a week, from early in the morning until late evening at half-hourly intervals on each route.

Fully accessible, electric buses will serve some 60+ stops across the town. Leap ticketing is also planned to be available on the new services.