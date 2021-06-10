Killian Scott stars in new drama US vs Ulysses on RTÉ this Bloomsday

Killian Scott stars in new drama US vs Ulysses premiering on RTÉ this Bloomsday

File photo: Killian Scott

Reporter:

Reporter

RTÉ will air the world premiere of US vs Ulysses by Colin Murphy – the compelling dramatization of the 1933 court case that resulted in the "un-banning" of Ulyssess in the USA - this Bloomsday, June 16.

Dubliner Killian Scott stars in the production which will be premiered in partnership with the James Joyce Centre.

RTÉ will also re-air the almost 30-hour production of James Joyce’s Ulysses worldwide on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra.

The full dramatised production – originally broadcast in 1982 to celebrate the centenary of Joyce, and totalling 29 hours and 45 minutes in duration – will begin at the same time as both Stephen Dedalus’ and Leopold Bloom’s journey through Dublin begins in the book: 8am on 16 June. Audiences can listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, or via podcast at www.rte.ie/ulysses. 

Meanwhile, rte.ie will feature a range of additional content including the complete RTÉ production – all 15 stories - of Dubliners, along with Joyce’s only play, Exiles. 

The website features 20 ‘explainer’ programmes, ‘Reading Ulysses’, hosted by Gerry O Flaherty and Fritz Senn, as well as the Joycesongs series (music from the book performed by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra), and other audio and visual archive material. 

See more at rte.ie/culture/ulysses.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie