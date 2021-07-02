ALERT: Warning about forest fires issued by Department of Agriculture

A High Fire Risk or Condition Orange warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department said it has issued the warning about forest fires arising from current weather patterns and the expected level of risk.

The warning is expected to peak on Friday.

The High Fire Risk Orange Warning in place until 12pm on Monday, July 5.

The Department warned:

Do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land

Dispose of smoking materials responsibly

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires

Gather everybody and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of fire

Call 999 or 112 to report a fire.

A Department statement said:

"Arising from current dry weather patterns and high temperatures a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

"This risk phase is expected to peak on Friday, July 2., 2021.

"Higher visitor activity levels at recreational sites can be expected in line with fine weather and summer holiday usage patterns.

"Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads. Forest visitors should not use barbecues or open fires at any stage.

"Fire behaviour and spread rates are likely to be moderated by higher live fuel moisture levels in vegetation, but near drought conditions may exist on some site types, particularly on lowland peat sites and in eastern regions."