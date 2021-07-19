Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Normal visiting to return to Carlow nursing homes where most people have 'vaccine protection'

Normal visiting to return to Kilkenny nursing homes where most people have 'vaccine protection'

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Nursing home residents and their families are eagerly looking forward to a return to  “normal visiting in those nursing homes where most people have vaccine protection”  from today Sage Advocacy has said. 

Latest HSE guidance on visiting nursing homes and other residential care facilities  will come into effect from today with the aim to “restore normal visiting rights as  quickly and as completely as is practical” for residents. 

The HSE guidance highlights that from July 19th residents can “mostly have as many  visits” as they want but with just 2 people at any one time. 

However, the HSE has also warned that there is a “continuing level of risk and  uncertainty” because of the high level of spread of COVID-19 in some parts of the  country and that nursing home providers may have to “adapt their visiting policy” to  changing circumstances and public health guidance. 

Sage Advocacy has urged nursing home providers to implement and adhere to the  latest HSE guidelines as soon as possible. 

But the national organisation, which supports and advocates for vulnerable adults,  older people and healthcare patients, said it is already aware that some nursing  home providers have already advised families and residents in advance that there  may not be much change on the ground initially. 

Sarah Lennon, Executive Director of Sage Advocacy, said this is completely  unacceptable and is ignoring the fundamental rights of residents. 

“We have consistently advocated for nursing home residents to exercise their right to  see their families and for their choice and control over contact with their families to be  respected. 

“We are extremely concerned that already our Nursing Home Residents – Family Forum is dealing with reports from family members and residents that some nursing  home providers do not intend to immediately adhere to the new HSE guidelines. 

“The Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, very clearly stated  on July 9 that she “expects that all nursing home providers will facilitate visiting, to  the greatest extent possible, in line with the new guidance” – the message is very  clear, nursing home providers have had time to prepare for the latest guidance and  there can be no reason, why in line with public health advice, they cannot from July 19 get back to normal visiting arrangements in nursing homes where most people  have vaccine protection”.  

Ms Lennon said family members had contacted Sage Advocacy to tell the  organisation that their loved ones’ nursing home provider had already communicated  that they would not increase the visits to more than four per week or be flexible on  when people can visit their loved ones.  

Ms Lennon added: “We’ve also heard from family members who have told us that the  nursing home emailed them to say “in many ways the guidelines are unchanged” – this is not correct, the guidelines have very clearly changed. 

“We are also aware of a nursing home provider who has informed family members  that they are not encouraging babies to be brought to visit residents because of  potential issues in relation to social distancing.  

“One of the fundamental changes to this latest HSE guidance is that children of all  ages can visit, and we know from our advocacy work that some nursing home  residents have family members that they have never met so this change will be  

hugely important to them.” 

“From today nursing home providers now have a responsibility, under the latest HSE  guidance, to restore normal visiting rights to nursing home residents as quickly and  as completely, as is practical in line with public health guidance.” 

Sage Advocacy has said it will be closely monitoring the roll out of the new HSE  guidance and wants to hear from nursing home residents and their families if they  experience any issues in relation to the latest guidance. 

Ms Lennon said: “Our Nursing Home Residents – Family Forum and our team of  advocates across the country can provide tailored advice and support to anyone who  faces difficulties.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie