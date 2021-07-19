Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Going on holidays? Top Garda tips to protect your home while you're away

Going on holidays? Top Garda tips to protect your home while you're away

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí have issued advice to protect your home and property if you're going on holiday in the coming weeks. 

Don't make it easy for burglars while you're away.

If you are going on holiday and your home is going to be vacant, be mindful of what you post on social media.

Even if you have enabled strict privacy settings, your holiday plans could be shared with unscrupulous people.


• Don't post status updates about your holidays while you're still away.
• Don't post pictures while you're away.
• Respect other people’s privacy, don't tag others while you and they are on holidays.
• Avoid posting upcoming travel plans.
• Consider turning off the location sharing settings on social media platforms.

Almost one in four residential burglaries in the summer involve entry through an unsecured door or window compared to 1 in 5 in winter.

Around one third of residential burglaries involve entry through a front door.

Simple steps to secure our homes:


• Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
• Lock all doors and windows, almost 1 in 4 Summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
• Use your house alarm.
• Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.


If your home is going to be vacant during the summer period:


• Ask a trusted neighbour or family member to conduct frequent checks of the property at different times of the day to note any signs of trespassing or interference.
• Ensure the house alarm is set.
• Check all doors and windows are secure. (Use deadbolt locks if property is to be vacant for long periods).
• Install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights to make the house appear occupied.
• Ensure that the building doesn't look neglected. Cut the grass, trim hedges etc.
• Ask a neighbour to collect post or if you are going to be away for longer periods arrange a ‘mail minder’ service with An Post to retain post for collection and place a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign on letter-box.
• Inform the local Garda station about the premises being vacant to afford passing attention on patrols.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie