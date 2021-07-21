People in Carlow encouraged to help tackle hate crime through new garda reporting facility

An Garda Síochana has launched its dedicated online Hate Crime Reporting Facility.

This is the latest step in the Garda Síochána Diversity and Integration Strategy, 2019 – 2021 which was launched in October 2019. The strategy has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, recording and investigating of Hate Crimes. It contains a working Hate Crime definition in line with best international practice, recognises the current and emerging diversity of our communities and aims to protect all diverse and minority groups in society.

In line with An Garda Síochána’s strategic commitments, the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit, in conjunction with its Garda partners, have designed and developed a new, non-emergency online Hate Crime reporting mechanism which will be accessed via www.garda.ie.

Hate Crime can be reported to An Garda Síochána in a safe and secure way and will allow for the appropriate response and support to be provided. This service will provide increased accessibility to the Garda Service, particularly for victims of Hate Crime who may have previously been reluctant to report to An Garda Síochána. All reports will be examined by dedicated members of the GNDIU, who will ensure appropriate action is taken to record and respond to reports.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "Access to online reporting enables victims to report hate crime in a way they may feel more comfortable with. We understand that not everyone wants to go to a Garda station to make reports. This facility gives victims the opportunity to report non-emergency incidents to An Garda Síochána. I would urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of hate crime to report it to us. Let’s stop hate crime together.

"The impact that Hate Crime can have on individual victims, their families, the groups to which they belong and wider society can be devastating. Although diversity and integration touches on many different areas in relation to policing, the manner in which An Garda Síochána challenges the prevalence of Hate Crime in our society can be seen as reflective of our commitment and ability to protect the rights of those from diverse or minority communities. The launch of our online Hate Crime reporting facility will improve accessibility of our services to victims, promotes our positive obligations under Section 42 of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Act, 2014 and supports our mission of Keeping People Safe. Let’s stop hate together.”



Superintendent Michael Corbett, of the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau added: "Hate crime is significantly under reported in Ireland; don’t suffer in silence, if you have been the victim of a hate crime please report it to An Garda Siochana, we are here to help you. Let’s stop hate together.”

Ms Paula Fagan, CEO of LBGT Ireland and member of the Garda National Diversity Forum said: "I am delighted to join An Garda Siochana today to support the launch of their online hate crime reporting function. This is a very welcome support to the victims of hate crime and the wider community. Let’s stop hate together.”

Mr Dami Babade who reported an incident of a hate crime related assault to An Garda Siochana said: "As a victim of hate crime assault I know the importance of reporting to the Gardaí. I’m delighted to support the launch of an online system for reporting it. We need to work together to tackle Hate Crime.”