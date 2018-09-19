WATCH: Are you willing to try the Zip of Terror this Halloween?

The Zip of Terror is back! Once more Castlecomer Discovery Park are asking ARE YOU BRAVE ENOUGH?

In their forest dark and deep, poltergeists and puca awake from their sleep.

Are you brave enough to zip through the night sky before wandering through a forest full of frights? Only the bravest will survive this truly terrifying experience, you have been warned!

Who knows what lurks in the forest? But you have to get down Ireland's longest zipwire in the dark first!

Once you arrive at the park, you will board the Halloween train, which will take you to the zipline. It's pretty dark, and an experienced team of undertakers are ready to harness you up before you jump into the dark abyss.

Will you make it to the end? If you do, you will then have to take the terrifying journey through the haunted forest, you never know what might pop up.

This event takes about 90 minutes depending on how fast you need to run!

This event is for 12+ (all under 16's must be accompanied by a parent)

Running from 7.30 p.m. 26 - 29 October & 31st October 2018

Limited spaces. Pre-book your seat on our Halloween Train by clicking here.

€30 per person (payable in advance).

Group & corporate bookings available on request.