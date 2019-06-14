'My good friend,' John Murphy elected Chairman of the new Tullow Municipal District

John Murphy was elected Chairman of the new Tullow Municipal District at the inaugural meeting of the MD in the town on Thursday evening.

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue said: "I was delighted to propose my good friend John Murphy for the position of Chairman of the Tullow MD.

"A great honour for me, in return, to have been elected vice chair of the Tullow MD."

Cllr Murphy was elected Chairman of the MD on the proposal of Cllr Brian O’Donoghue and it was seconded by Cllr Charlie Murphy.